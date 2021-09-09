 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

SALE AS IS Fresh finished 2 bed, 1 bath 1 story home with extra room can be a bed room or an office. The kitchen is updated to new customized cabinets, granite counter and brand new Appliances. The refinished hardwood floor throughout the whole house. Also the cooling and heating system is only 6 years old and it is in good working condition. 35 years architectural roof is currently replaced. Please make an offer on it before it goes away quickly.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News