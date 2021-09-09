2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

SALE AS IS Fresh finished 2 bed, 1 bath 1 story home with extra room can be a bed room or an office. The kitchen is updated to new customized cabinets, granite counter and brand new Appliances. The refinished hardwood floor throughout the whole house. Also the cooling and heating system is only 6 years old and it is in good working condition. 35 years architectural roof is currently replaced. Please make an offer on it before it goes away quickly.