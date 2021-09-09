2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

Welcome to this well maintained home in Ferguson Park! The living room invites you with a huge picture window & hardwood flooring that flows throughout the main level. Arched openings to the kitchen and bedrooms add character and charm. Updated kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and raised panel cabinets w/ crown molding. Sliding glass door (2016) in the dining room leads out to a large deck w/ built in seating. Renovated bathroom displays beautiful decorative tile surround & ceramic tile flooring. Both bedrooms include overhead lighting w/ fans. Lower level adds additional living space & features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, a spacious bar area, built in shelving, & flooring (2016). Additional highlights of this home include: Asphalt driveway (2016), architectural roof, enclosed fascia and soffits, and a private back yard that backs to trees. Schedule your private showing today!