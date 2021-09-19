2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

 Skip to main content
Must see renovation. Cute ranch home with large, fenced yard. Updates to the home include: new kitchen cabinets and countertop, new tile in bathroom, new tub, new paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, new lighting with one new ceiling fan, new vinyl siding, new metal roof, cabinets in laundry area, custom screen door with shade, and some new windows. Close to highways, restaurants, and shopping.

