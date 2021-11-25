2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,900

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Property being sold AS-IS. Will make a great addition to a buy and hold investor or great starter home after renovations. Brick 2-Story single family with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Nice size fenced backyard on over sized lot with unlimited potential! Located in the Historic Carondelet neighborhood. Within walking distance to Carondelet Park, YMCA, Shopping, Entertainment, All major highways, downtown and more! Bring us an offer!