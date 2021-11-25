CALLING ALL INVESTORS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Property being sold AS-IS. Will make a great addition to a buy and hold investor or great starter home after renovations. Brick 2-Story single family with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Nice size fenced backyard on over sized lot with unlimited potential! Located in the Historic Carondelet neighborhood. Within walking distance to Carondelet Park, YMCA, Shopping, Entertainment, All major highways, downtown and more! Bring us an offer!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Jeff Gordon's weekly chat focuses on Cardinals pitching and a lesson that Mizzou fans could learn from "Seinfeld."
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.