2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,000

Check out this amazing investment opportunity! Start your portfolio with this great little 2 bedroom 1 bath home, or add it to the collection you've already got! Needing a little love, but just had a tenant, so definitely livable! This awesome little property in the heart of Overland boasts a great front and back yard, lots of natural light, and greenery all around! Schedule your showing today!

