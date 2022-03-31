 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,500

This is an AS IS sale. Seller will do no repairs, warranties or inspections. 2 Bed/1 Bath w/ potential 1 bedroom in the walk out basement! Original Hardwood Floors through out most minus the kitchen, bathroom & hallway has ceramic tile. Oak cabinetry in the kitchen w/ a built in curio cabinet for extra storage. Enclosed back porch off the kitchen. This home has so much potential!

