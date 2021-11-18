2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,500

Welcome to your 1.5 story brick surround bungalow house in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors! This property features a 1,211 sq ft total living area and is surrounded by mature trees that give natural shade and a refreshing view! It has 2 beds and 1 bath sufficiently sized to cater to your comfort! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and built-in white-finished cabinetry! This property has a generously sized dining and living room combo! It also has a sunroom at the back and a spacious landscaped front and backyard! Tuck under garage w/ insulated door & lift master opener. This property also features an updated American Standard furnace/16 Seer AC, hot water heater, electrical panel, newer double hung fiberglass windows, updated roof w/gutter guards & additional blue board insulation! Bellefontaine Neighbors offers a wonderful Community/Recreational Center that all residents have access to. This might just be the one you're looking for to call as your very own home!