“Sweet home on Alabama” 2bed/1bath home is perfect for an investor or a new residence. This Dutchtown brick bungalow has a large covered front porch, modest living room, eat-in kitchen, ample sized 2 bedrooms with a full hall bath. Out the back door to the deck and fully fenced level back yard. Unfinished walk out basement for extra storage. Easy access to Carondelet Park, I-55, and restaurants. This home is tenant occupied and being sold as-is. Seller to do no repairs.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,900
