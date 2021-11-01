2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

Welcome to this brick 900 square foot ranch located close to both 270 and I-70. This can very well be resident for owner or investor property. Refinished wood floors through out the home, functional kitchen with all appliances included, great sunroom for quiet evenings, and clean unfinished basement. One car garage, new roof in 2021 and newer hot water heater. Move out side to large patio, level fenced back yard, and great front porch. So pack your bags as this cute little ranch is ready for your buyer to move right in.