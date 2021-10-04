 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

PASSED St. Louis County Occupancy Inspection. BOM No fault to seller. Showings resume on 9/14/2021. Who says that your home can't be a serene retreat? Surrounded by a canopy of gorgeous trees, this tucked away 2 bedroom 1.5 bath villa style condo is your answer to privacy and low maintenance living. The open and inviting floor plan with vaulted ceilings is perfect for either relaxing or entertaining guests. This home features no stairs, a spacious master suite, the privacy of a fenced in patio, separate dining area and galley kitchen, along with sliding door access to the patio. With the dark wood colored laminate floors, natural light, and other remarkable updates, this home is an absolute must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News