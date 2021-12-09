Are you looking for more than a cracker box home? This home has an abundance of character, including 2 fireplaces, french doors, some hardwood floors, unique style of windows and doors. Being Sold "As-IS", seller will not make any repairs, Buyer to be responsible for Vinita Park Occupancy Inspection/Permit at buyers expense. Check out the built in's!!!Located on a dead end street with nice back yard. And in the spring you will pleasantly surprised with the meticulously cared for landscaping. She still needs some updates, but she has good bones!! Make your appt soon. Location has excellant access to major thoroughfares, airport, retail, commerce, etc.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,500
