2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $789,900

This is the condo you've been waiting for!. Located on the top floor, this home is stunning with so many updates. A spacious foyer welcomes you w/ arched doorway, 10 ft ceilings, detailed molding & gleaming hardwood flooring. The den doubles as an office & features gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases. The LR/DR combo features a gas fireplace, bay window w/plantation shutters hardwood flooring & access to a private deck. The kitchen is updated w/ new SS appliances, white cabinets, under cabinet,motion activated lighting, island & quartz counters, breakfast area & plantation shutters. A spacious master suite features 2 walk-in closets w/ organizers, w/access to your private deck. The master bath is well appointed w/ jetted tub & oversized shower. A 2nd en-suite bedroom features double closets. Spacious laundry room completes this spectacular unit. The unit has private storage and 2 assigned parking spaces. Guests will love the courtyard parking.