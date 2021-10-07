2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Welcome to your 1.5 story bungalow house in the area of Riverview Gardens! This property features a 1,211 sq ft total living area and is surrounded by mature trees that give natural shade and a refreshing view! It has 2 beds and 1 bath sufficiently sized to cater to your comfort! Its kitchen has ss appliances and built-in white-finished cabinetry! This property has a generously sized dining and living room combo! It also has a sunroom at the back and a spacious landscaped front and backyard! This property also features an updated furnace/AC, hot water heater, electrical panel, newer double hung fiberglass windows, and gutter guards! This might just be the one you're looking for to call as your very own home!