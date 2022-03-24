 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Looking for a house for under $80,000? This 2 beds / 2 baths with a partially finished basement has lots of potential!! Property to be sold AS IS. Seller to do repairs or inspections including governmental inspections

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News