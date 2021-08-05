 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Charming home located on a quiet dead end street backing to Jefferson Barracks. Built in 1929, this cozy home features wood board ceiling and accents, offering vaulted living rm, dining rm, kitchen, 1 bdrm, 1 full bath, and a bonus Room that can be used as a 2nd bdrm/office/sunroom, whatever you like. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered front porch, and fenced back yard, w full poured concrete basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports