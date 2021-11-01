 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! Property being sold AS-IS. Will make a great addition to a buy and hold investor or great starter home after renovations. Brick 2-Story single family with over 1600 sq ft of living space. Nice size fenced backyard on over sized lot with unlimited potential! Located in the Historic Carondelet neighborhood. Within walking distance to Carondelet Park, YMCA, Shopping, Entertainment, All major highways, downtown and more! PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION. SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS OR PROVIDE ANY INSPECTIONS CONCESSIONS.

