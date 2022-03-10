 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

This one needs your help, but what an opportunity! Owners are selling the home & garage in it's current As-Is condition. The home has a good sized living room/dining room, a partially upgraded bath, and 2 nicely sized bedrooms. The floor plan also has the option of turning the dining area into a 3rd bedroom with a little work. This home needs a complete rehab, but a there are a few important updates: The furnace (high efficiency Trane)and AC were replaced in 2013, and look to be in good shape. The electrical panel was replaced in 2013 also. Some plumbing has also been upgraded, and siding was also done in recent years. Whatever items are left in the home at closing, will stay with the home, and will be buyers responsibility to remove.

