2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Impeccably well maintained home w/fin lower level for extra entertaining & storage space. Large eat-in KIT w/custom oak cabinets, tile flr has spacious pantry w/lazy susan for extra storage. Welcoming LR opens to sep dining room or use as an office. 2 good sized bdrms & full bath complete the main floor. Lower level is perfect for entertaining in a large rec room w/another room perfect for a media room, sleeping area, workout room, or ?? Cheery laundry room w/glass block window,vinyl flooring, sink. Additional storage room w/built in shelving plus extra storage space near the furnace. Chest freezer in LL will stay. Level fenced backyard w/patio, gas BBQ grill (sold in AS IS condition as homeowner has not used it in many years) plus a shed for your outdoor equipment. The backyard has a dusk to dawn light from Ameren that rents for $8-$10 monthly. Several front flower bed welcome you home. Public transportation at street in front of home.