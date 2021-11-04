2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

6168 Louisiana is a great opportunity with tons of potential for investors, fixer uppers or deal lovers! This cute city bungalow offers 2-beds, 1-bath, hardwood floors in the living room, decorative fireplace, some newer windows, and partially finished lower with knotty pine paneling and tall ceilings. New AC unit in 2019. Charming outbuilding in back with screened-in porch. A little TLC and this one will be ready to go! Conveniently located on a quiet block just north of beautiful Carondelet Park and a short distance to Loughborough Commons shopping and I-55.