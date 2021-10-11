2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Beautifully updated home. Home features gorgeous updated kitchen with new appliances, separate dinning room, and gleaming hardwood floors. Other amenities include large partially finished basement, deck, new furnace, and water heater. The level, well maintained, and fenced yard is perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and cookout dining. You will be proud to call 6042 Eaton home. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to own this wonderful home. Take a look at the pictures then schedule your appointment today.