2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Why rent when you can own this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo at Oakville Commons condominium. Garden level condo with newer vinyl flooring throughout the living room and 2 bedrooms. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space, a 5 x 4 closet for storage and a nice sized full bath. This complex is conveniently located with easy access to Hwy 55 & 270, and features a clubhouse and inground pool. This condo is move-in ready and a great place to live!