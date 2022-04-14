 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,955

Come take a look at this lovely condo! Both bedrooms have a lot of closet space. It will be convenient to do your laundry in the unit. A large living room opens to a private balcony. Lots of Storage space with this unit. Surrounded by trees and foliage you really do feel like you are in the forest and the complex has an in-ground pool for summer enjoyment. Enjoy a beautiful evening grilling on the outdoor private patio and a tranquil walking path. One assigned parking space is provided and an In-unit laundry Come and see us today!! Buyers and buyers agents to verify everything including but not limited to taxes, and measurements. school, etc.

