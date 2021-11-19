2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $795,000

20 Single-family rental homes for sale. All of the 20 homes are occupied with all of the tenants paying rent. There is a management company in place that has been managing properties for 17 years that is located near the homes and can stay in place after the sale if desired. With the 20 homes rented the monthly gross income is $12,375 which annualized is $148,500. Annual expenses are $40,797 with management expenses included which is approximately a 13% cap rate based on current occupancy. 19 of the 20 homes are located in north county and one home is located in south city. 6 of the 19 tenants are section 8 tenants. Homes are to be sold as-is. Showings with an accepted contract. Inquire with listing broker for additional information. Please do not disturb the tenants.