You will find serenity amidst chic architecture, abundant natural light, and soothing neutral colors, making this West Village Townhome exactly where you want to unwind after a long day. The kitchen/family room offers multi-functional space with a stunning bi-fold door that brings the outside indoors! The eat-in kitchen has custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. Kick back in the large family room with a cozy gas fireplace and wall of windows that opens to a Western-facing deck. The primary suite features a spacious walk-in closet with laundry and an elegant bath with double vanity, large shower, and soaking tub. The piece de resistance is the rooftop deck, which is the best in the complex with 270-degree views! An excellent perch to enjoy the Forest Park balloon race, host a dinner party or watch a movie on the outdoor screen. Attached is a heated 2-car garage & security system. Pack your belongings… this property is move-in ready.