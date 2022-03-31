 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $8,900

Property is to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections including governmental inspections. Large 2 bedroom home that is in need of a full renovation from top to bottom. Everything needs to be replaced. Basement is full. There is some mold in the house due to the hole in the roof. The home does sit 2 houses away from Arden Park. Rare opportunity to purchase a home that is cheaper than most cars. Schedule a showing today.

