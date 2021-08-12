 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

904 Pardella Avenue Is A Great Opportunity To Invest In Real Estate, But It Will Require The Commitment Of Time And Money! This Is A Great Location And Built In The 50's With Brick! It's A Hot Mess Ready For A New Homeowner! To Be Sold In As-Is Condition! No Warranties, Guarantees, Inspections Or Disclosures To Be Provided By Seller! Seller Reserves Right To Negotiate Multiple Offers Regardless Of Date/Time Received! Seller Reserves Up To 20 Days For Contract Acceptance! Sale Is Subject To MO Probate Court Final Approval! Special Sale Contract Must Include Proof Of Funds and Minimum $1000 Earnest Money! The Utilities Are Turned Off, Please Bring Flashlight!

