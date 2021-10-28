 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Welcome to this beautiful updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. This home comes with a 2-CAR GARAGE, newer stainless steel appliances, laminate hardwood floors throughout and a wonderful large backyard for friends and family. As an added bonus, there is a partially finished basement that can be used as an extra sleeping area. Home is being sold in AS-IS condition. Close to shopping, dining and schools. Don't miss out on this great home, it will not last long! Stop by today to view this wonderful home.

