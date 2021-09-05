 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

**INVESTOR SPECIAL** Great investment property for your rental portfolio or stater home on a quiet street. Fully Fenced yard with over sized garage. Includes the rest of the hardwood flooring present in the house along with kitchen counter top to complete. Property is being sold as is. Seller to do no inspections. Please submit offers on Special Sales Contract.

