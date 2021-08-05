 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is ready for it's new owners.... Located within Parc Lorraine community that includes wonderful pool and clubhouse. This condo is just a short drive away from downtown STL and all your favorite retail locations. Make your appointment TODAY....Before it's SOLD tomorrow!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports