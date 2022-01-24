 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Excellent opportunity for rental income, this charming brick home is in a great area, great condition, and has some updates and is waiting for you to add this one to your rental portfolio! Generating positive cash flow of 825.00 per month, with a long-term month to month tenant who would like to continue to occupy the property. Please do not disturb the tenant. Showing allowed only with an accepted contract. No sign in yard.

