 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

This 2 bed 1 bath ranch home with bonus room!! You are welcomed in the front entry with original wood floors. Kitchen features laminate countertops, tile flooring & newer appliances. Large backyard including a storage shed. House needs your TLC. Great rental or first-time home buyer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News