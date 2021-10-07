 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

This charming condo in convenient location is great place to call home. With access to highways you are just minutes from almost all south county and city destinations. This property has been well maintained by long time owner. Recently updated bathroom vanity, flooring and toilet in '2017 along with updated windows, sliding door and window treatments. This unit is an upper level with perfect deck area for morning coffee or grilling. The basement of the building has common laundry facilities and secure storage area. Parking in front and rear allow for many options. Pets are permitted and the community even offers a dog park/area. Great access to Grants Trail. Conventional or cash offers only. Complex is not FHA approved. Must be owner occupied - no rentals.

