 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Check out this updated cutie in Lemay! Affordable & move in ready- all in a convenient location. Minutes away from the entertainment of downtown St. Louis & easy access to major highways. The main floor boasts a large living area & eat-in kitchen with a walkout to the fenced backyard, with 2 sizable bedrooms upstairs. PLUS- detached garage. Own this updated cutie for less that what you're paying in rent!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News