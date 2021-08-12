Must see renovation. Cute ranch home with large, fenced yard. Updates to the home include: new kitchen cabinets and countertop, new tile in bathroom, new tub, new paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, new lighting with one new ceiling fan, new vinyl siding, new metal roof, cabinets in laundry area, custom screen door with shade, and some new windows. Close to highways, restaurants, and shopping.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.