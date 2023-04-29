You will find serenity amidst chic architecture, abundant natural light, and soothing neutral colors, making this West Village Townhome exactly where you want to unwind after a long day. The kitchen/family rm offers multi-functional space with a stunning bi-fold dr that brings the outside indrs! The eat-in kitchen has custom cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. Kick back in the family rm w a cozy gas fireplace and wall of windows that opens to a Western-facing deck. The primary suite features a spacious walk-in closet w laundry & an elegant bath with double vanity, large shower, & soaking tub. The piece de resistance is the rooftop deck, which is the best in the complex with 270-degree views! An excellent perch to enjoy the Forest Park balloon race, host a dinner party or watch a movie on the outdr screen. Attached is a heated 2-car garage & security system. Pack your belongings, this property is move-in ready. Duplicate listing of MLS #23021874.