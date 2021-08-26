2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $82,900

If you’re looking for the perfect investment property, shoot your shot on this South City shotgun style home! 804 Wilmington is the number 1 draft pick this season. This 2 bed, 1 bath spacious abode currently has a longterm tenant, but the possibilities are endless. Beautiful & well maintained brick exterior on a quiet block in the Carondelet neighborhood will draw you in and they tall ceilings/layout will keep ya here. Gorgeous molding & intricate inlay flooring w/updated bathroom & kitchen gives you the perfect combination of old & new. A living room w/enough space for watching NBA Summer League w/friends & an eat-in kitchen suited for all your game-day cooking needs. The fenced in backyard is a slam dunk for outdoor living space. Bonus parking pad for a basketball hoop or some off-street parking. And just a 6 min. walk to Carondelet Park if you want to hit up the courts for a pick up game or play some knockout. So shoot your shot w/Wilmington before the buzzer sounds! CHEERS!