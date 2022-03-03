 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $83,000

Here is a chance to own an investment property with a long-term tenant since 2014. New roof and gutters since 2016 Hardwood floors throughout, replaced windows in 2017. Market rate tenant $725 who is month to month. Rent can be higher, or this home can be owner occupied. Please don't miss out

