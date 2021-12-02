2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $83,500

Welcome to 1212 Bosworth Drive! This home is currently occupied by a tenant who will be moving out prior to closing. There were several updates completed during the owners time of managing this property. This is a great opportunity for an owner occupant or even an investor looking for an income producing asset. Owner is selling due to being out of town and is looking to move on with closer investments in his area. This home will be sold AS IS with minimal to no work needed for the next owner! No showings until we receive an active contract. Please do not disturb tenants.