2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $84,900

Welcome home to 7923 Water Street! This charming 1.5 story features 2 beds and 1 bath. The home features numerous updates including kitchen, bathroom, new air conditioner coil, windows, flooring, a new main water line, and new electric! As you enter the home, you will notice the large living area. As you flow through the back of this house, you will enter one of the sleeping areas which will then lead you to the bathroom and updated kitchen! Upstairs is the second spacious bedroom. The backyard features a fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and storage shed!