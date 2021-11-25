2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Huge potential here So you'll want to act quick! This home has a lot of the right things and needs some care. The exterior has wonderful stone around it and stone chimney. On a large lot and 2 car garage is unique in the Overland area, breeze room or sitting room with floor to ceiling windows, Large kitchen that is friendly to your design and Large family room with full height stone fireplace and crown molding. The bedrooms are spacious and have large cedar closets. The main level bathroom is large enough for additional cabinets. The sturdy walk-up lower level is ready for your finishing with a cozy stone fireplace there too! plenty of space and a walk up doorway. HVAC in 2010, Roof in 2011. This home is friendly to a weekend carpenter who wants to live in it while they work or an investor who wants that unique flip or rent. It is being sold as-is. W/D stays with the sale.