Calling All First Time Home Buyers OR Savvy Investors! Welcome Home to 9510 Edmund Avenue! Whether you are looking to own your own home for less than you would pay in rent OR add a great property to your investment portfolio, this is the one. This full brick, Two bedroom bungalow has all the charm you can imagine. With Hardwood floors throughout, the main level features a large Living Room, separate Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen and two spacious bedrooms. The lower level has been transformed with its own Full Bath, Kitchenette, plenty of Storage Space and walks out to a great patio perfect for relaxing after a hard day's work. The property has lovingly been call "home" for many years. The seller does prefer to sell the home in it's current "as-is" condition. Seller will not provide for any inspections or pay for any repairs. The property represents a tremendous value in today's market. Don't let this opportunity slip away. Schedule your showing TODAY!!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000
