2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Rehab or tear down opportunity. Super affordable and cute South County home with extra large 2 car garage man cave on a .31 size lot. Home can use some TLC inside with some professional touches. It has a large, nice kitchen and bath that do not need immediate updating. Roof was replaced in 2015 as well as the windows. The HVAC works fine but age unknown. The home used to share sewer connection with neighbors, and is currently capped off. Septic is suspected somewhere on the property according to tax records. Great project for the price!