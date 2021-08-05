2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Spacious 2 bed/1 bath fixer upper in South City is a perfect investment opportunity that boasts tons of potential and some recent updates. Large and open living/dining room, original hardwood floors throughout, and some newer windows throughout. Basement features a partially finished rec room, laundry room area, plus more space to make your own. The enclosed porch on the rear of the home is perfect for another living area that looks out to the private, fully fenced backyard and detached 2-car garage with alley access. This home is located on a quiet, dead end street so no need to worry about thru traffic. Some other recent updates include: new water heater 2020, new roof 2015, & new 200 amp electric panel.