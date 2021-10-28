 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Nice bungalow just minutes from Delmar Blvd or downtown Clayton. New carpet installed in 2019, new water heater in 2020. Private parking in the back. With some TLC this would be great for the first time homebuyer or rental property. Selling as-is with no repairs/inspections. Pre-approval letter or Proof of funds letter required. House is occupied.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News