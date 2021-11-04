2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Back on market.No fault of seller....You will fall in love with this 1904 home. Amazing Bungalow. Large rooms.. as well as smaller rooms.. French doors are everywhere...Retro bath in pink. This is perfect starter home. Or a great Airbnb, Studio, Great for rental property as well. So many possibilities. Large sunroom or bedroom, the space is just wonderful.. Basement is one of a kind, large and has its own iron door.. Must have an appointment, home is occupied and has an alarm..NEW Water Heater Oct. 2021.. Home being sold as is.. Seller to do no repairs or credits for repairs. However seller with have a clear City occupancy to pass on to the new Buyers. Be ready to call 4417 South Grand home..