2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,900

Welcome to your updated 3 story townhouse in the secluded community of Sugartree. Exterior updates include vinyl siding, vinyl tilt-in windows, & new roof in 2019. Inside you have newer carpet & fresh paint. Kitchen has new cabinets w/roll out shelving, new tile backsplash, laminate flooring, 2 pantries, new ss refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Walk out to your private patio from the breakfast room to enjoy morning coffee or evening BBQ. Main floor half bath also updated. Upstairs master bedroom is very spacious w/ lots of natural light. Triple closet mirror doors add to open feeling in the room. Bedroom 2 has ceiling fan & new 6 panel closet doors. Delight in your home spa main bath w/ whirlpool tub & separate shower. Large linen closet completes the second floor. Lower level is partly finished w/ family room, half bath, & large laundry/utility/storage room. Unit has passed St Louis County inspection. Active community offers an inground pool & clubhouse. Choice Home Warranty