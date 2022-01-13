 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,900

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,900

Welcome to your updated 3 story townhouse in the secluded community of Sugartree. Exterior updates include vinyl siding, vinyl tilt-in windows, & new roof in 2019. Inside you have newer carpet & fresh paint. Kitchen has new cabinets w/roll out shelving, new tile backsplash, laminate flooring, 2 pantries, new ss refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Walk out to your private patio from the breakfast room to enjoy morning coffee or evening BBQ. Main floor half bath also updated. Upstairs master bedroom is very spacious w/ lots of natural light. Triple closet mirror doors add to open feeling in the room. Bedroom 2 has ceiling fan & new 6 panel closet doors. Delight in your home spa main bath w/ whirlpool tub & separate shower. Large linen closet completes the second floor. Lower level is partly finished w/ family room, half bath, & large laundry/utility/storage room. Unit has passed St Louis County inspection. Active community offers an inground pool & clubhouse. Choice Home Warranty

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News