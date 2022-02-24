2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $86,000

Don't miss out on this cozy 2bed/1bath home in Lemay. Inviting curb side appeal with covered front porch and natural stone accents. Brand new carpet throughout the main level along with 6 panel doors and some newer windows. Spacious eat in kitchen features a refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range all included with the sale. Full basement for extra storage, a roomy carport and a couple of utility sheds for your lawn equipment or additional tools. Roof was replaced in 2019. Perfect starter home or for the savvy investor. Schedule your in-person showing TODAY!