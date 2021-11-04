 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $86,000

Great curb appeal for this beautiful all brick ranch with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, & 1 car garage. There is an enclosed Sun Room-12x8 leading to a Patio-14x10 & a fenced level backyard with mature trees; which can be accessed from the Sun Room or Garage. Newer Trane Furnace & AC, Electrical Panel Box, and Plumbing Stack. The Garage Door Opener is one year old, and it has a remote in the hall wall alcove. The Family Room, Dining Room, and Bedrooms all have hardwood floors. The Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included in the sale.

