2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $86,900

Upper unite Condo with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in sought after Colonial Woods complex. Located between Lindberg/Union and walking distance to South County mall. Condo features laminate floors in living room and dinning area. Updated kitchen with ceramic tiles, custom kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, newer carpets in bedrooms, stackable washer & dryer combo in unite, updated windows doors, ceiling fans, freshly painted....all appliances included in sale.

