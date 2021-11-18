2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $87,500

Perfect Starter home or Investment Opportunity in this GROUND LEVEL South County Condo! There's an abundance of Natural Light in this 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo! Enter the Spacious Living Room which opens to the Dining Room w/ Newer Laminate Floors. The Nice sized patio is located off the Dining Room where you can enjoy some Sunshine & Fresh Air! The Kitchen boasts an electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & pantry. The Master Suite has double closets & the Master Bathroom has a bath tub. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for a home office or guest room! There is a private storage locker just outside your door. The Common Laundry room is located upstairs! Water, Trash, Sewer, Swimming Pool & Clubhouse are included in the monthly condo fee! Assigned parking spot is just footsteps from the front door! Shopping, restaurants, highways & transportation are all close by. Freshley Painted, Newer Laminate Flooring, Newer Water Heater and A/C Compressor and A-Coil! Seller prefers an As-Is Sale!